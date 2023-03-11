PM Hasina opens, lays foundation stones of 103 development projects in Mymensingh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 103 development schemes to ensure overall development of Mymensingh division.

She inaugurated 73 development projects involving Taka 5.7 billion and laid foundation stones of 30 other schemes worth Tk 27.62 billion in Mymensingh division, unveiling the plaque at a grand public rally held at the Circuit House ground in the afternoon.

The entire Mymensingh has taken a festive look with colourful posters, banners and festoons and Sheikh Hasina's portraits.

Among the development projects, Sheikh Hasina opened mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman based on the photo adjacent to the central Shaheed Minar of Mymensingh, a 50-bed Dr Mushfiqur Rahman Shubo Memorial Islamic Mission Hospital, Construction of an auditorium cum community center having 1000 seat at Trishal Upazila, Institute of Health Technology, Construction of embankment to protect Charalgi Union of Gafargaon from erosion of the Brahmaputra river, new Sadar Upazila Parishad Hospital, Gorbakura-Karaitli land port at Haluaghat, main building of District Lawyers Association- Shaheed Advocate Nazrul Islam Bhavan and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Women's College.