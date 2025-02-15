DCs make 354 proposals including ACC office in every district

The deputy commissioners have proposed to establish Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) offices in every district of the country in order to strengthen anti-corruption activities.

They have also proposed to decentralise the transfer and appointment of additional DCs and entrust the responsibility with the divisional commissioners instead of the public administration ministry.

Ahead of this year's DC conference, the DCs and divisional commissioners have made a total of 354 such proposals, according to sources in the cabinet division.

The government's policymakers will discuss all those proposals at the DC conference and give necessary directions. The DC conference will start in Dhaka next Sunday and continue till 18 February.

The DC conference is held every year under the supervision of the cabinet division. DCs work as representatives of the government at the field level. DCs play the role of coordinators in the field implementation of government policy-making issues, development programmes and other issues. For this reason, the DC conference and their proposals are deemed important.