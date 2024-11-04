Election after all necessary reforms: Adviser Nahid Islam

The adviser said this while Norway ambassador Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen made a call on him at his office at ICT division, a press release of the ministry said.

Nahid sought advice and cooperation from Norway to rebuild the country.

The ambassador assured the adviser to extend all out cooperation to the interim government to rebuild the country.

Nahid Islam said the government wants to develop relations with Norway as the country is one of the development partners of Bangladesh.

“We expect Norway to invest in the ICT sector of Bangladesh to help it flourish,” he said.

Speaking about the Cyber Security Act, the advisor said that the Act will be repealed soon.