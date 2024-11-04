Election after all necessary reforms: Adviser Nahid Islam
Posts, telecommunications and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam on Monday said general elections will be held on the basis of national unity after all necessary reforms.
“We got a new Bangladesh after a mass upsurge of students and people. The fascist government has done many irregularities and corruption in the last 16 years. The interim government has started to rebuild the country,” he said.
The adviser said this while Norway ambassador Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen made a call on him at his office at ICT division, a press release of the ministry said.
Nahid sought advice and cooperation from Norway to rebuild the country.
The ambassador assured the adviser to extend all out cooperation to the interim government to rebuild the country.
Nahid Islam said the government wants to develop relations with Norway as the country is one of the development partners of Bangladesh.
“We expect Norway to invest in the ICT sector of Bangladesh to help it flourish,” he said.
Speaking about the Cyber Security Act, the advisor said that the Act will be repealed soon.
He said all the laws which create obstacles in expressing opinions are being reviewed and decisions will be taken for reforming them with the opinions of the concerned stakeholders, he stated.
Speaking about the repression on the minorities, Nahid said the minorities in Bangladesh are safe. Special security arrangements were made for them in the last Durga Puja, he said.
The information affairs adviser further said the last fascist government indulged in political games with minorities. They used them as a vote bank, he added.
Nahid Islam also sought cooperation from Norway for publicity of true information about the July uprising as negative campaigns are being spread on the movement abroad.
During the meeting they also discussed bilateral issues.
Posts and telecommunications division secretary Md Mushfiqur Rahman, information communication technology division secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury and Norway embassy officials were also present at the event.