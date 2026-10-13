Dhaka–Cumilla elevated railway to cut Chattogram distance by 80km, cost Tk 839bn

The Ministry of Railways has taken an initiative to build an 81-kilometre-long new railway line, known as a cord line or alternative route, from Shyampur in Dhaka to Cumilla.

The proposed railway will be entirely elevated. Once implemented, it will shorten the rail distance between Dhaka and Chattogram by 80 kilometres and reduce travel time by one and a half to two hours.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman disclosed the details at the government's regular press briefing on its activities at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The information was also provided to journalists in a written statement.