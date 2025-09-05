Desecration of Nurul’s grave in Goalanda
Such acts of barbarity won’t be tolerated under any circumstances: Interim Govt
The interim government on Friday pledged to take immediate and stern action against those responsible for desecration of the grave and the vile torching of the body of Nurul Haque Molla, also known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda.
“Immediate and tough legal action will be taken to ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions,” said a statement issued by the government this evening over the incident.
The government also strongly condemns the abhorrent incident, saying, “This inhuman and despicable act is a direct affront to our values, our laws, and the very fabric of a just and civilised society”.
Such acts of barbarity will not be tolerated under any circumstances, the statement said, adding, “The interim government is committed to upholding the rule of law and preserving the sanctity of every human life, both in life and in death”.
“We assure the public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be identified and brought to justice with the full force of the law. No individual or group is above accountability,” it said.
The government called upon the country’s all citizens to reject hatred, stand united against violence, and uphold the principles of dignity, justice, and humanity.