Govt mulls further measures to control price of essentials: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government mulls further steps to bring down prices of daily essentials to keep them at a tolerable level of the ordinary consumers.

“Price of essentials has gone up. I belief, it is urgently need to take more measures to bring down the price of essentials to tolerable level,” she said.

The prime minister was presiding over the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.