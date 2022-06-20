4,000 medical teams ready to provide health care in 11 flood-hit districts

Health minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday that 4,000 medical teams of the Health Services Division are ready to provide services in 11 flood-hit districts of the country, especially the worst-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Leaves for physicians, nurses and health workers at all levels in the Sylhet region have been cancelled, said the minister at a hotel in the capital.

Despite the unfavourable environment, water purification tablets, saline, medicines and food are being sent to these districts as much as possible.