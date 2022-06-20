Government

4,000 medical teams ready to provide health care in 11 flood-hit districts

UNB
Dhaka
Health minister Zahid Maleque
Health minister Zahid MalequeFile Photo

Health minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday that 4,000 medical teams of the Health Services Division are ready to provide services in 11 flood-hit districts of the country, especially the worst-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Leaves for physicians, nurses and health workers at all levels in the Sylhet region have been cancelled, said the minister at a hotel in the capital.

Despite the unfavourable environment, water purification tablets, saline, medicines and food are being sent to these districts as much as possible.

At present, 200 teams have been formed in Sylhet region, he added.

The health minister said several districts, including Sylhet, have been hit by massive floods. “Especially the situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj are the worst-hit areas. For this, a control room has been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka as well as locally.”

Flood situation in Sylhet started turning into a terrible disaster from Thursday afternoon as almost all the upazilas and municipal areas went under water.

Read more from Government
Post Comment