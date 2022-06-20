4,000 medical teams ready to provide health care in 11 flood-hit districts

At present, 200 teams have been formed in Sylhet region, he added.
The health minister said several districts, including Sylhet, have been hit by massive floods. “Especially the situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj are the worst-hit areas. For this, a control room has been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka as well as locally.”
Flood situation in Sylhet started turning into a terrible disaster from Thursday afternoon as almost all the upazilas and municipal areas went under water.