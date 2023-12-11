Onion price: Govt orders to enhance market monitoring at field level

In this context, the newspersons asked the cabinet secretary whether there was any special directive about the onion price from today’s cabinet meeting.

Mahbub Hossain said directives about the onion were issued separately, not from the cabinet meeting. This is the task of the concerned ministry. “You are already seeing the market is being monitored closely at the field level. An impact of that was found today (Monday). The tendency (price hike) that was seen yesterday (Sunday) was not seen today.”

Asked about the specific directives, the cabinet secretary said, “The government issued directives about enhancing monitoring the markets. Increase surveillance on the people who are involved with these tasks (hoarding and making more profits) and try to bring them, who are attempting to make more profits, to book. Our field levels teams have started working upon receiving the directives.”