PM Hasina urges Islamic scholars to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption

Sheikh Hasina especially laid emphasis on the need for highlighting these issues before the people in the Khutba (sermon) during the Jumma prayer.

The prime minister also urged Allems to preach sermon about essence of Islam, saying that sometimes, vested quarter lead the soft-hearten children to the path of confusion.

She said, “These children must not be involved with terrorism if they are taught properly that Islam is the religion of peace.”

She, as well, called upon all pious people including Aleem and Ulema to remain vigil so that none could contaminate the holy Islam.

“Let not sully our sacred religion by taking different means. Aleem, Ulema and pious people must have to keep their eyes on the matter,” she said.

Mentioning that Islam is the religion of peace, Sheikh Hasina said some people, who are engaged in terrorism and militancy, are tarnishing the image of this religion of peace.

“They took the wrong path. We all have to pay special attention on this matter,” she said.

The prime minister said that the last judgment will be given by the Almighty Allah.

She added: “We can’t say who believes in Islam and who does not. It is regrettable that sometimes we see some people unnecessarily attack other religions or different Mazhabs of Islam also.”

This is totally against the lesson of Islam and ideology of the Prophet, she continued.