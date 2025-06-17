New advisory committee formed with 9-point agenda including overseas job markets expansion

BMET data shows that around 617,000 workers went abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The number rose to over 1.1 million in 2022. It increased further to 1.3 million in 2023.

However, the number dropped by 300,000 in 2024, totalling 1 million. Of these, 90 per cent went to just five countries: Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, and the UAE.

According to sources, Malaysia’s labour market closed in June 2024. While over 125,000 workers went to Oman in 2023, only 358 have gone in 2024.

The situation is similar in the UAE—nearly 100,000 workers went in 2023, while only 47,000 went in 2024. In contrast, Saudi Arabia saw an increase from nearly 500,000 workers in 2023 to about 625,000 in 2024.