Visit to Prothom Alo office
Responsibility lies with govt, assailants being identified: Planning adviser
Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has said that the government bears full responsibility for failing to prevent the attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
He said, “Many excuses might be offered for what happened, but ultimately, the full responsibility lies with the government.”
Wahiduddin Mahmud made the remarks while visiting the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, which was burned in the attacks, vandalism, and arson on Monday afternoon.
The planning adviser said, “What has happened cannot be corrected. But we want those who carried out these acts to be identified and brought under trial. This effort is ongoing, and you will see the results.”
Noting that such a dark night has never appeared in the history of Bangladesh’s newspapers, the adviser said that the country’s two leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, were attacked, vandalised, and set on fire, and there was even a risk of the deaths of some journalists. “It was a dark night for the country’s newspaper media,” he added.
Wahiduddin Mahmud said that lawlessness and disorder are not the language of democracy. The country wants to move towards a fair election, and everyone must return to discipline. Regardless of one’s ideology, practising cultural diversity and safeguarding the freedom of the press are the ideals of democracy. Deviating from these ideals will prevent the democratic progress that the people of the country seek.