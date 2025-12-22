Responsibility lies with govt, assailants being identified: Planning adviser

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has said that the government bears full responsibility for failing to prevent the attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

He said, “Many excuses might be offered for what happened, but ultimately, the full responsibility lies with the government.”

Wahiduddin Mahmud made the remarks while visiting the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, which was burned in the attacks, vandalism, and arson on Monday afternoon.