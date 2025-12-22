A section within the government was involved: Nahid Islam

Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam has described the attacks, vandalism, and arson at Prothom Alo and The Daily Star as unfortunate. He said that a section within the government was involved in the incidents.

Nahid Islam said, “They carried out the attacks using our slogans and created consent in favour of it. After this incident, we said that a section within the government was involved. Consent in society had been created in favour of this for a long time, and there is also political backing behind it. If these three factors had not come together, no one would have had the courage to do something on such a scale that night.”