Law enforcers asked to protect religious shrines, cultural sites: Govt

The interim government has condemned the recent attacks on Sufi shrines, mazars and cultural sites in the country over the past few days and said it is working to bring the people involved in such attacks to justice.

The law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take adequate measures to protect the religious shrines and cultural sites, said a statement issued by the press wing of the interim government today.

“It has come to our notice that a group of miscreants have been attacking Sufi shrines and mazars in the country over the past few days. The Interim Government condemns in the strongest terms any hate speech and attack on the religious and cultural sites and the Sufi shrines,” said the statement.