PM Hasina issues directives to control commodity price, stop corruption
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a set of directives to secretaries for controlling of commodity price, maintaining law and order, implementation of election manifesto, prevention of corruption and implementation of projects through thorough scrutiny.
The prime minister gave the directives at a meeting with secretaries at Prime Minister’s Office at Tejgaon in the capital.
Following the meeting, cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the newspersons about the prime minister’s directives.
He said the prime minister thanked all officials and employees of the all ministries concerned for discharging their duties with sincerity and properly in the 12th national elections.
She said the successful completion of the election has strengthened the people’s democratic progression, he said.
A total of 15-16 secretaries joined the meeting as 11 of them presented specific proposals.
Mahbub Hossain said preparation of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan was discussed in the meeting.
Besides, issues of food security, agricultural production, fertiliser management, vocational education, new education curriculum and employment, power supply and energy security were also discussed, he added.
The cabinet secretary stated that the prime minister gave directive to extend all-out cooperation to carry out parliamentary activity.
Mentioning that the Cabinet Division will discharge the responsibility to implement the election manifesto, Mahbub Hossain said the manifesto has 11 priority programmes and over 300 pledges as mapping of those will be made.
He said the prime minister gave directives to take actions against corruption and reminded the adoption of zero tolerance policy to this end.
Not only Anti-Corruption Commission has the responsibility to eliminate corruption rather every ministry and its secretary has responsibility to do so, mentioned the prime minister.
Speaking about the new education curriculum, the prime minister gave directives to take immediate measures, if any flaws and errors are found out, the cabinet secretary said.
About inflation, the prime minister gave directives as inflation remains below the GDP growth rate.
The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to accelerate the income tax realisation activity.
The prime minister’s directives include taking steps to attract foreign investment and keeping watch as investors never face any harassment.
In view of maintaining law and order and controlling commodity price, the prime minister directed to enhance market monitoring activity.
She gave directives for taking measures to keep natural flow of rivers, maintaining uses of surface water in irrigation, gas exploration in marine block for blue economy and boosting tourism industry, he said.