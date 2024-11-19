Ordinance raising age limit for entering public jobs issued
The government has issued an ordinance raising the age limit for entering public sector jobs to 32.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin issued the ordinance on Monday.
The gazette of the ordinance was also published by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division for the people on Monday.
It sets the same age limit for appointments in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory authorities, public non-financial corporations, and self-governing bodies.
The previous age limit in this regard was 30, while the limit was 32 years for the children and grandchildren of the freedom fighters.
It would come into effect immediately.