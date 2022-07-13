PM Hasina suggests integrated learning environment for children with special needs

The prime minister said this while witnessing the presentation of the architectural design of the National Academy for Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex in the morning at her official residence, Gonobhaban, according to a press release of the prime minister's press wing.
Open and natural environment also plays a more important role in the physical and mental growth of such children than any normal child, she observed.
Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call for ensuring "cross-ventilation" system in the construction of any residential building in the urban areas.
She also stressed on providing training to the existing teachers alongside developing new teachers and trainers for autism and neuro-development disabilities children.
Regarding the designing of the complex building, the prime minister put emphasise on the optimal use of daylight and open air/ oxygen circulation as well as ensuring conservation of necessary water reservoirs and adequate open space with proper fire extinguishing system.
The National Academy for Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex is being constructed as an international standard academy to ensure fair and equal education of Autism and NDD children in the country.
Education minister Dipu Moni and deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury were present at the programme.