PM Hasina suggests integrated learning environment for children with special needs

The prime minister said this while witnessing the presentation of the architectural design of the National Academy for Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex in the morning at her official residence, Gonobhaban, according to a press release of the prime minister's press wing.

Open and natural environment also plays a more important role in the physical and mental growth of such children than any normal child, she observed.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call for ensuring "cross-ventilation" system in the construction of any residential building in the urban areas.