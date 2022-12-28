Minister, state minister raise question on BBS operation, capacity

Planning minister MA Manna has expressed doubt over data reveled in various census of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics while state minister for planning Shamsul Alam has raised question on operation and capacity of the state-run agency.

The BBS released the Agricultural Census 2019 at an event at its office in the capital’s Agargaon on Tuesday, where both minister and state minister vented anger on the quality and capacity of this agency.

Planning minister MA Manan thinks that data on cattle that the BBS presented is not correct. He said cow implies all the cows inside the country and goat implies all the goats inside the country, but why there are so many differences over data on cattle. He questioned why BBS released data on household cattle excluding commercial farms.