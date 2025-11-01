7,500 physicians to be promoted, SWACHIP members left out

A number of physicians have been excluded from regular promotions. At the same time, several hundred physicians were not promoted to supernumerary positions. The health ministry has stated that those who were not promoted have allegations against them. In reality, the health sector is still struggling to free itself from political influence.

In some cases, physicians have seen their promotions cancelled by the ministry after receiving promotions and joining their new posts. Seven such physicians said they do not understand why their promotions were revoked, calling it an injustice. The ministry, however, claims that these promotions were made in error.

Political division has weakened the country’s health sector. From 2009 until 5 August of last year, the pro–Awami League physicians’ organisation Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP) maintained dominance in the health sector.

Members of SWACHIP or Awami League–leaning physicians held key positions, including director general, principal, director, superintendent, and project director. They were also given preference in matters such as obtaining leave, going abroad, or receiving research funds.