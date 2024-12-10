Promotions recommended for 764 officials deprived during AL rule
A committee reviewing the applications of retired officials who were denied promotions in public administration during the last 15 years of the ousted Awami League government has recommended promotions for 764 individuals.
These officials have been recommended for promotion at various levels, from deputy secretary to secretary.
The recommendations include promotions for retired and deceased government officials, with these promotions being referred to as 'retrospective' if they are based on any previous or past date.
The committee, which reviewed the applications of retired public servants who were denied promotions, submitted its report to Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.
According to the chief advisor's press wing, the committee's head, Zakir Ahmed Khan, presented the report with the necessary recommendations at the Chief Advisor's residence, the state guesthouse Jamuna, in the presence of other members.
Earlier, on 16 September, the public administration had formed a five-member committee, headed by former finance secretary and former Alternate executive director of the World Bank, Zakir Ahmed Khan, to review the applications of officials who were denied promotions between 2009 and 4 August of this year. The committee was tasked with making recommendations within 90 days, and it submitted its report before the deadline.
The chief advisor thanked the committee members for submitting the report ahead of the 90-day deadline, according to his press wing.
According to relevant sources, a total of 1,540 applications were received, including 19 filed by the family members of deceased officers. Of these, 13 applications were excluded from the committee's review for various reasons, and the committee processed the remaining 1,527 applications. The committee held 28 meetings to thoroughly examine and make recommendations, which were then submitted to the chief advisor.
It has been learnt that among those recommended for promotion are 119 for the position of secretary, 41 for Grade-1 (equivalent to secretary-level pay), 528 for additional secretary, 72 for joint secretary, and 4 for deputy secretary. Since these officials have retired, the committee has recommended that their promotions be granted 'retrospectively.'
Sources say that of the 764 officials recommended for promotion, 9 are recommended for a 4-step promotion, 34 for 3 steps, 126 for 2 steps, and 595 for a 1-step promotion.
On the other hand, the committee did not recommend promotions for 763 officials, and the report includes specific reasons for not recommending their promotions.
However, it has not been disclosed yet as to what steps the government will take regarding these recommendations.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, amid student-people's uprising, the government has started promoting 'deprived' officials. On 18 August, 201 officials were promoted to the rank of joint secretary, and on 13 August, 117 officials were promoted to deputy secretary. Additionally, on 25 August, 131 officials were promoted to additional secretary.
In a recent press conference, public administration ministry senior secretary Mokhlesur Rahman announced that further promotions would be made from deputy secretary to joint secretary and joint secretary to additional secretary. For those who have been promoted to additional secretary but are nearing the end of their service, Grade-1 will be granted.
The senior secretary also mentioned that a new fit list will be made for appointing deputy commissioners (DCs), and new DCs will be appointed from this list.