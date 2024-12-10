Promotions recommended for 764 officials deprived during AL rule

A committee reviewing the applications of retired officials who were denied promotions in public administration during the last 15 years of the ousted Awami League government has recommended promotions for 764 individuals.

These officials have been recommended for promotion at various levels, from deputy secretary to secretary.

The recommendations include promotions for retired and deceased government officials, with these promotions being referred to as 'retrospective' if they are based on any previous or past date.

The committee, which reviewed the applications of retired public servants who were denied promotions, submitted its report to Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.