Mother's death: Joint secretary son removed from post

After media reports highlighted allegations of neglect by the children of a 75-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a flat in Mirpur, Dhaka, her son AKM Anisur Rahman, a member of the Mongla Port Authority with the rank of Joint Secretary, has been withdrawn from that position and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today, Wednesday, announced that the Joint Secretary had been attached to the ministry. He was also instructed to be released from his current workplace and join his new posting on the same day. Otherwise, he would be considered immediately released (stand released) effective today.

The woman, Nur Jahan Begum, had another son who teaches at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and a daughter who teaches at a local school. Following media coverage of the incident, the Ministry of Public Administration initiated legal proceedings against the son who serves as a Joint Secretary.