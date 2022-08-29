Public admin ministry cancels list for books to be purchased

KM Ali Azam said it will be stated later whether a new list will be prepared or not. A committee will be formed through a meeting and until then, procurement of books will remain suspended.

On Sunday, KM Ali Azam said the inclusion of 29 books authored by an additional secretary in the list will be amended or revoked after perusal. This book list was prepared for the offices of divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and upazila nirbahi officers.