Partisan appointments: Weak health sector marred by instability

Partisans have weakened the health sector as the governing people preferred individuals’ and groups’ interests to the improvement of service quality.

Instability has persisted at hospitals and educational institutions since the fall of the Awami League government. Now the question is whether the interim government would maintain a political balance in the health sector or run it with competent people.

The Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP), a platform of pro-Awami League physicians, had heavily controlled healthcare and medical education sectors till the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August since they came to power in 2009. SWACHIP leaders also did business in the health sector in addition to influencing recruitment and transfers.

SWACHIP even deprived the members of the pro-BNP physicians’ body, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), in various ways.

The pro-BNP physicians were not promoted on time despite fulfilling all criteria. They were made chief of no project. Physicians who were involved in neither SWACHIP nor DAB were also deprived. Many even left government jobs out of frustration, as well as from the insult of not being evaluated properly.