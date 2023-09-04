Lawmakers’ role limited to 'yes' or 'no'

In the parliamentary system, a parliament has two main functions; one is to enact laws and another is to ensure accountability of the government, but the 11th parliament could play no effective roles over the past five years on this matter. There has been discussion on law enactment and that had little effect on the formulation of law. Laws have been formulated as the government wanted, and no major change to laws has been seen in the face of objections from the opposition. Though the opposition ‘carefully criticised’ the government on several issues they could not remove the tag of the ‘domestic opposition party’.

The 11th parliament started its journey on 30 January 2019. The function of this parliament was limited to many extents for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tenure of this parliament will end on 29 January 2024, and the 12th parliamentary election must be held within 90 days prior to the tenure of the existing parliament coming to an end. To date, 23 sessions including two special sessions of the 11th parliament have been held and the 24th session will begin on 3 September. Another session may begin in October.

Jatiya Party is the main opposition party of the current parliament. There were only seven MPs, including a lawmaker from the reserved seat for women, from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is the major political rival of the ruling Awami League. But BNP lawmakers, who criticised the government on various policies and decisions, resigned from parliament on 11 December 2022 following a party decision.