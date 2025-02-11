Promotions of retired bureaucrats draw questions, criticism

The retrospective promotion to 764 retired bureaucrats in the public administration drew questions with some criticising the government openly, and anger also mounted among incumbent officials.

Several also questioned whether it is right to depict the officials who went on retirement on the second highest rank in civil service (additional secretary) as the deprived officials. They said not all of the officials would make it to the rank of secretary. Besides, allegations also surfaced on the promotion of many officials from a single batch, as well as giving promotions by violating seniority. Questions also arose as to why the government prioritised the hasty promotions to retired officials despite the prevailing economic crisis.

The public administration ministry issued separate gazette notifications on Sunday giving retrospective promotions to 764 retired officials with the ranks of deputy secretary, joint secretary, additional secretary, grade 1 officer and secretary, who went on retirement during the 16 years of the Awami League government which was ousted by the July mass uprising. These officers will get all financial benefits as per the rules from the date of retrospective promotions as per the rules.