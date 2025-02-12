Chief Adviser seeks continued US support for key projects, reforms

They also discussed the reform agenda of the interim government, the Rohingya crisis, migration and the country's law and order situation.

Prof Yunus highlighted his recent moves to form a consensus commission and, under its auspices, to inaugurate dialogue with the political parties of the country.

"Once we have reached consensus over the reforms, the political parties will sign a July Charter to implement them," he said.

Charge d'affaires Jacobson stressed that elections for a new government should be free, fair and inclusive. She also enquired about 'Operation Devil's Hunt', recently launched by the country's security forces.

The Chief Adviser said he has called for reconciliation in Bangladeshi society, urging people to break the cycle of retribution and to create the grounds for peace and harmony in the country.