Economy facing challenges, controlling prices of essentials is priority: Finance minister

Finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali said the country’s economy is facing challenges and he wants some time to take steps to face these.

“We all know about the challenges and these need to be solved now,” the finance minister said while speaking with journalists at the secretariat on his first day at office as the finance minister.

Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali said controlling the prices of essentials during the month of Ramandan is his priority.