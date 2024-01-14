Economy facing challenges, controlling prices of essentials is priority: Finance minister

Finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali said the country’s economy is facing challenges and he wants some time to take steps to face these.
“We all know about the challenges and these need to be solved now,” the finance minister said while speaking with journalists at the secretariat on his first day at office as the finance minister.
Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali said controlling the prices of essentials during the month of Ramandan is his priority.
A journalist asked how the finance ministry can coordinate with the commerce ministry in monitoring the market.
The finance minister replied that the finance ministry won’t work alone and it will work in coordination with others.
Asked about controlling money laundering and devaluation of money, the finance minister said, “Let’s see what can be done in this regard.”
About the depreciation of money, the finance minister said, “Currencies of many countries have seen depreciation. Ours did not see that much devaluation. But taking steps regarding this will take time. It cannot be that I will solve all the problems overnight.”