1800 flats constructed for govt employees remain vacant

Five multistoried buildings were constructed for deputy secretaries in the Kather Karkhana area of Mirpur-6 but most of the flats of these buildings remain empty for two years as the government officials are not interested to go there.

Six more buildings were constructed in Shialbari area of Mirpur and all the flats lay vacant since June.

The distance between Kather Karkhana and Shialbari is around one kilometre. Each of these 11 buildings is 14-storied. The Directorate of Government Accommodation (DoGA) has repeatedly notified the officials to fill up these vacant flats, to no avail. Not only the buildings in these two areas, but 15 more multistoried buildings in Noakhali and Narayanganj areas also remain vacant. Over 1,800 of a total of 2,348 flats in these buildings lay vacant.

Questions have been raised over the rationale of constructing these buildings for a huge sum of money. Experts said an investigation should be carried out on whether any studies were conducted before constructing these buildings. They think such unplanned projects are simply a waste of public money.

Although the buildings in Mirpur remain vacant, the scenario is different in government buildings in Motijheel, Eskaton and Azimpur as the officials jostle to get flats in these areas. They even lobby with ministers and secretaries for getting flats in these areas leaving DoGA officials in an embarrassing situation.