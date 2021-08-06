Agreement with China for co-production of vaccine any moment: Foreign minister

Apart from purchasing vaccine, the foreign minister said that Dhaka would receive 34 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine next week and one million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine later this month under COVAX framework.

Besides, he said, Bangladesh is scheduled to get six million more doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first week of September under the COVAX as well.

COVAX, a global alliance, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.