The minister said 4.4 million vaccines would reach the country under COVAX. Of the vaccines, Bangladesh would receive 3.4 million vaccine next week and remaining 1 million of Oxford AstraZeneca would reach within this month.

Also, 6 million Pfizer vaccines under COVAX initiative would reach the county next month.

Momen also said vaccines brought from different sources other than COVAX would reach in the current month.