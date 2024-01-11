Prime Minister, cabinet members take oath

Sheikh Hasina has taken the oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive term today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has administered the oath of Prime Minister and members of the new cabinet in the 12th national parliament.

Of the new cabinet members, 25 are full ministers and 11 state ministers.

Prime Minister took the oath first, followed by ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban this evening .

Earlier in the afternoon, president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. A gazette notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, was issued in this regard this afternoon.

