Prime Minister, cabinet members take oath

Sheikh Hasina has taken the oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive term today.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin has administered the oath of Prime Minister and members of the new cabinet in the 12th national parliament.
Of the new cabinet members, 25 are full ministers and 11 state ministers.
Prime Minister took the oath first, followed by ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban this evening .
Earlier in the afternoon, president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. A gazette notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, was issued in this regard this afternoon.
The full ministers of the new cabinet are: AKM Mozammel Huq, Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Anisul Huq, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Md Abdus Shahid, Samanta Lal Sen, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Dipu Moni, Md Tajul Islam, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Md Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra Chand, Abdus Salam, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Farhad Hossain, Md Faridul Haque Khan, Md Zillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Nazmul Hasan and Yafes Osman
The state ministers who took the oath are: Simeen Hussain Rimi, Nasrul Hamid, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Md Mohibbur Rahman, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zaheed Farooque, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Rumana Ali, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury and Ahsanul Islam Titu.