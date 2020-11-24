All above 14 to get smart NIDs as ECNEC clears project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved seven projects involving Tk 10,687 crore, including a Tk 1,805-crore project, to provide all citizens, aged above 14, with smart national identity cards.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room. ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining it from her official Gonobhaban residence through a videoconference.

“Today’s meeting approved a total of seven development projects placed by the Prime Minister’s Office and four ministries. The total estimated cost of the seven projects is Tk 10,687.03 crore,” planning division senior secretary Md Ashadul Islam briefed the newspersons after the meeting.