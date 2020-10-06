All asked to remain alert about online advertisements of Umrah

This picture taken on 12 August 2019 shows an aerial view of the Kaaba (the Cube), Islam`s holiest shrine, its encompassing Grand Mosque, and the Abraj al-Bait Mecca Royal Clock Tower with its world-record-holding 45 meter diameter, in Saudi Arabia`s holy city of Mecca during the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP
The religious affairs ministry has requested all to be aware as some people and agencies are giving advertisements for the holy Umrah on Facebook and other social media mentioning certain dates which might deceive the devotees, reports BSS.

No official letter from the government of Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Umrah has been received so far due to the coronavirus pandemic, a press release said on Tuesday.

A notification will be issued by the ministry subject to permission from the Saudi government to perform the holy Umrah and prior to that, all agencies or individuals are asked to refrain from such campaigns related to Umrah.

Apart from this, all those who want to go for Umrah are also requested not to make any transaction with anyone before the announcement of the ministry.

