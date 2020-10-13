All primary assistant teachers to get salary in 13th grade

All the assistant teachers of primary schools will get their salary in the 13th grade, the primary of mass education ministry has decided after resolving complexities over appointment rules.

The ministry has sent a letter to finance division to take necessary action in this regard.

The government in February took a decision to upgrade the salary grade of the government primary schools’ assistant teachers with or without training to the 13th grade. At the same time, it was decided to raise the salary grade of head teachers with or without training to 11th grade.