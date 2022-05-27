All problems to be resolved through negotiations: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said Armed Police Battalion (APBn) will work in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) to ensure security alongside preventing bloodshed and extortion, reports news agency BSS.

“The APBn members will now work in abandoned camps of the Bangladesh Army and ensure security, stop bloodshed and extortion in the hills,” he said this while laying foundation stone of three buildings for APBn in Rangamati as the chief guest.