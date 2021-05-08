Bangladesh extends closure of border with India

Bangladesh has extended the suspension of land connectivity with India for 14 more days as the Covid has been ravaging the neighboring country.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday. Secretary (east) of the ministry Mashfi Binte Shams, who was present at the meeting, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Earlier on 26 April, Bangladesh earlier announced closure of road communications with India.