Bangladesh extends closure of border with India

Bangladesh has extended the suspension of land connectivity with India for 14 more days as the Covid has been ravaging the neighboring country.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday. Secretary (east) of the ministry Mashfi Binte Shams, who was present at the meeting, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Earlier on 26 April, Bangladesh earlier announced closure of road communications with India.
In line with the previous decision, the meeting decided that the Bangladeshi citizens currently traveling to India for treatment and having visas with validity for less than 15 days could enter Bangladesh only through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari land ports.
Those who want to enter Bangladesh due to expiry of visa will have to take permission from Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala.
Transportation of goods would continue amidst the suspension, the meeting decided.