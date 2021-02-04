Bangladesh intensifies vigil on Myanmar borders

Another BGB official at the frontier town of Cox’s Bazar said Bangladesh border guards were “kept alert” as “we will not allow any influx from Myanmar”.

Bangladesh currently hosts over 1.1 million Rohingyas, most of them arriving since 25 August 2017 after the military crackdown in Rakhine, which the UN called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” with “genocide intent” while rights groups described the atrocities “genocide”.

The military takeover drew mixed reactions among Rohingyas who took refuge in Bangladesh with one of their leaders Syedullah said “Suu Kyi cheated on the Rohingyas, yet she was better than the military junta”.

Another Rohingya representative Nur Hossain of Leda Camp said the nature avenged on Suu Kyi because of her attitude towards Rohingyas.

“We understand the international pressures on Myanmar army, if the pressure mounts they will be forced to take us back,” he said.

Rohingya leader at Kutupalang camp Saiful Islam said the “Burmese military forced us to flee our homes, but we are concerned as they took over the total control”.

“Suu Kyi had sided with the military, betraying us,” he said.

Momen said the people in Cox’s Bazar had extended shelter to persecuted Rohingyas but the reality suggests now they were not willing to receive any more of them.

He said other countries may now give them refuge. “We don’t want to take them (Rohingyas)”.

The minister said in previous such influxes repartitions took place in 1978 and 1992 under the Myanmar’s military government and “if that time they could do so, why not this time”.

On 19 January, the secretary-level tripartite meeting among Bangladesh, China and Myanmar decided to hold the next joint working group meeting on 4 February for advancing the discussion about commencing repatriation of Rohingyas.

But, the scheduled meeting is yet to be uncertain as Dhaka did not communicate with Myanmar officially after the coup with the minister saying “we were not able to contact with Myanmar as still their (Myanmar’s new authority) communication is shut down”.

Earlier, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told newspersons that Dhaka wants to hold tripartite working group meeting soon with Myanmar, mediating by China, over Rohingya repatriation if Naypyidaw fails to attend the scheduled talks amid their internal changed situation.

Masud said that Dhaka already contacted China and conveyed that it was ready to hold the scheduled next round tripartite talks in shortest possible time and wants to carry forward the roadmap.

The roadmap was chalked out with Myanmar during the last secretary level meeting to commence Rohingya repatriation while Dhaka earlier provided the neighbour biometric data of 830,000 Rohingyas while the Myanmar authority so far verified only 42,000 of them.

In last three years Myanmar, however, did not take back a single Rohingya while the attempts of repatriation failed twice due to trust deficit among the Rohingyas about their safety and security in the Rakhine state.