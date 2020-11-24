Bangladesh not to reimpose lockdown: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has ruled out the possibility of the reimposition of a full-scale lockdown in Bangladesh as the country is taking all-out preparations to face a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections, reports news agency UNB.

“A full-scale virus lockdown isn’t possible in Bangladesh. What India did wasn’t very effective,” he told newspersons at his ministry office on Tuesday.

Asked if a lockdown would be reimposed, Quader, officially the second-in-command of the ruling Awami League, said it was not on the cards. “Some restrictions may be put in place but nothing of this sort (lockdown),” he said.

But Quader said people’s lives come first and the government would make “tough choices” considering the virus outbreak situation.