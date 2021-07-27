Bangladesh now advancing towards prosperity due to tireless efforts of govt officials: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said she has instructed the authorities concerned to inoculate the people massively with Covid-19 vaccines to ensure protection of all.

“We have started purchasing vaccines. Inoculation has already started. We have to ensure massive vaccination so that all the people of our country are protected (from coronavirus). We have already given instruction to this end,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this in a function on the occasion of the National Public Service Day and distribution of the Public Administration Award 2020 and 2021, organised by the Public Administration Ministry at the Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital.

Joining the function virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital, she called upon the public servants to work for the welfare of the country and its people, announcing actions for wrongdoings and awards for good works.