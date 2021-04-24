Bangladesh requests Uzbek president to open embassy in Dhaka, direct air connection

Bangladesh requested Uzbekistan to establish the first Embassy of Uzbekistan in Dhaka and resumption of direct passenger flights on Dhaka-Tashkent-Dhaka route to enhance bilateral ties in the fields of tourism, education, sports and culture, reports UNB.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam on Friday presented his credentials to president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and drove home the points of common interest between the two countries.

He sought the assistance of president Mirziyoyev to make the first Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) meeting between the two countries, to be held on 27 May, fruitful.