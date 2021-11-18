Bangladesh to make its position clear over IPS: Foreign secretary

He said the member countries of IORA will be able to share their ideas and it will be discussed elaborately at the next meeting to be held in July next year.

Responding to a question, Maritime Affairs Unit (MAU) secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md Khurshed Alam said Indo-Pacific Strategy is still an evolving issue and it is not clear as yet.

While talking to news agency UNB recently, ambassador and Head of Delegation of the EU to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, said the growth is happening in the region and it is a vast area.

“The Indo-Pacific Strategy really ties in well with our new priorities to Bangladesh. There’s an opportunity to inject more energy into the Bangladesh-EU relationship,” he said, highlighting the importance of connectivity, green transition, free trade and people to people link.

A joint communiqué on the “EU Strategy” for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific has been adopted recently, saying the European Union is stepping up its strategic engagement with the Indo-Pacific region as the region is increasing in strategic importance for Europe.

The EU thinks the future of the EU and the Indo-Pacific region is interlinked. The EU is already the top investor, the leading development cooperation partner and one of the biggest trading partners in the Indo-Pacific region.