Bangladeshis can travel to Poland from Ukraine without visa

The release said the Poland-Ukraine border has been opened for the expatriate Bangladeshis. In that case, any expatriate Bangladeshi could cross the border by showing his/her legal passport to the border guards.
Those who do not have any passport can enter Poland with a travel pass. In that case, the embassy requested the Bangladeshis without passport to keep two copies of passport size coloured photographs with them.
The release further said a team of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Warsaw, Poland, will leave for the Poland-Ukraine border on Saturday morning and would help the Bangladeshis ready to enter Poland from Ukraine.
The embassy also requested the people to observe the situation well before embarking on the journey due to bomb blasts, scarcity of petrol and heavy traffic on the way.
At least 137 people, including civilians, were killed on the first day of the Russian invasion to Ukraine, said the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukraine army has claimed to have killed 50 Russian soldiers,destroyed five tanks, and downed six fighters.
Earlier, in the small hours of Thursday, in a televised speech Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the military operations in Ukraine. Three days before that, he recognised Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as the Donbas region of Ukraine, as two separate and independent states.