Birth control measures to be introduced in Rohingya camps: Home Minister

The meeting also decided that UNHCR database will be used to prevent Rohingyas from getting Bangladeshi passports.

The decisions came at the fourth meeting of the National Committee on Coordination, Management and Law and order of Displaced Myanmar Citizens, held in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

State Minister for Disaster and Relief Md. Enamur Rahman was also present at the meeting.

After the meeting the home minister said birth rate is alarmingly high in Rohingya camps with about 35,000 births reported every year. The Health Department and the Islamic Foundation will be asked to take necessary steps to control it.