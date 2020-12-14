BNP behind the sculpture incident: Obaidul Quader

Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had a clear role in instigating unrest over Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

"Their (BNP's) role is clear. They are operating from behind. They are communal evil forces and patrons of militancy. It's proven, " he said after paying tributes to the martyred intellectuals at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur around 9:00am on Monday.

Citing the sacrifice of the martyred intellectuals, Obaidul Quader said, “Even after so many years of independence, communal evil forces are still conspiring.”

“On the day of the martyred intellectuals, our promise would be to eradicate the evil forces. We have to be united in the spirit of the liberation war with that goal in mind,” he said further.

People from all walks of life, different professions, religions, castes, political parties and individuals and organisations came to pay their respects at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial from 7:00am in the morning.