Dr Yunus seeks US support in rebuilding nation

Chief adviser professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Sunday sought support from the United States to rebuild the country, carry out vital reforms, and bring back stolen assets.

The chief adviser sought the assistance when a high-powered US delegation met him at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka, says a press release on Sunday.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner described the challenges facing the interim government, saying his administration has moved quickly to "reset, reform, and restart" the economy, initiate reforms in financial sectors, and fix institutions such as the judiciary and police.