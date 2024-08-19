All upazila parishad chairmen removed

These amendments empowered the government to remove any mayor or councillor of a city corporation or municipality, and chairman, vice chairman and women vice chairman in upazila parishad and chairman and member of Zilla parishad in the public interest.

The government may remove persons in these local government posts, if deem necessary, and appoint administrators in these positions.

Most of the representatives of local governments went into hiding after Sheikh Hasina-led government’s fall in face of student-mass uprising on 5 August.

Almost all the representatives of zila, upazila, city corporations and pourashavas were held by Awami League leaders.

Due to their absence, the local governments were struggling to function.

Later the government came up with alternative solutions such as appointing UNOs as administrators of the upazilas.