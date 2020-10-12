Cabinet approves draft law with death sentence for rape

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Law Minister Anisul Huq
Law Minister Anisul Huq

The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of Women & Children Repression Prevention Act keeping the provision of death penalty, law minister Anisul Huq said.

With the approval of the president, an ordinance will be promulgated tomorrow, Tuesday as the parliament is not holding sessions currently.

Advertisement

The ordinance would be effective from Tuesday. Before that, it will be vetted by the law ministry.

The law minister said the maximum punishment for rape in the existing law is lifetime imprisonment, which has been upgraded to death penalty.

The decision came following the ongoing outrage emerged due to frequent incidents of rape all over the country.

More News

Maintain austerity in spending public money as COVID may hit again massively: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addresses as the chief guest the Annual Performance Agreement Signing Ceremony-2020 through video conference from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 17 September 2020

Two additional attorney generals resign

Two additional attorney generals resign

College students, teachers told not to ‘tarnish image of govt’ on social media

College students, teachers told not to ‘tarnish image of govt’ on social media

Death penalty for rape: Ministry sending amendments to cabinet

Death penalty for rape: Ministry sending amendments to cabinet