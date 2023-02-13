Be true friend of coastal people, PM Hasina to coast guard

She said her government has been working to transform the Coast Guard into a modern and up-to-date force with knowledge of information technology.

“We want our Coast Guard to be built as a developed and powerful force with knowledge of modern information technology,” she said.

The prime minister further said her government has launched Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to orbit, adding that a ground-breaking change has been made in the coast guard’s communication system by establishing its connection with the satellite.

“We can ensure our security using the digital system, (with establishing the satellite connection),” she said.

The prime minister also unveiled a newly constructed establishment of the BCG at Lakshmipur by pressing a button.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and BCG Director General (DG) Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury were present at the function.

At the ceremony, the prime minister handed over Bangladesh Coast Guard medals to several BCG personnel including its director general in recognition of their glorious contribution to the force as well.

At the outset of the programme, a smartly turned out contingent of the Bangladesh Coast Guard also gave a state-salute to the prime minister.

A short video documentary on Coast Guard’s activities was screened.