Consensus over climate finance a significant achievement: Hasina

In the UK, the Prime Minister attended the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland and Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021 in London.
During her visit to France, she handed over the first UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy and joined the 75th founding anniversary event of UNESCO and the Paris Peace Forum in Paris.
Hasina also had meetings with British prime minister Boris Johnson, French president Emmanuel Macron, French prime minister Jean Castex, French prime minister Jean Castex, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and other heads of state or government.
Besides, she had meetings with UK's Prince Charles, first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland, Bill Gates, as well as other important dignitaries from different organisations and business bodies.
The PM joined three civic receptions accorded to her by the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Scotland, London and Paris.
Hasina said her participation in the COP26 was very much important for protecting the interest of Bangladesh and other members of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) member countries.
Regarding her meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson, she said both the leaders hoped that the friendly relations of the two countries will be extended and deepened.
“Apart from the climate issue, we also discussed trade and investment, vaccine diplomacy, Rohingya crisis and other bilateral issues,” Hasina said.
About the tete-e-tete with the French president, she said they discussed development of bilateral relations, celebrating of the Golden Jubilee of the diplomatic ties of the two countries, and Rohingya and other regional and international issues.
“I requested the French president to start a process for having regular diplomatic dialogues between the two countries and he accepted that warmly,” she said.
Hasina mentioned that president Macron has also agreed to work together for increasing activities in defence and economy and other sectors, and maintain regional peace and sustainability.