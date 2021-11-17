Consensus over climate finance a significant achievement: Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the consensus of global leaders over accelerating the climate finance alongside releasing $100 billion keeping pace with the Paris deal implementation and SDGs was the significant achievement.

Hasina also said the adoption of Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration, which was formulated by 48 heads of the state and government of climate vulnerable countries, is the outcome of Bangladesh’s leadership in climate diplomacy.

The Prime Minister came up with the observation while delivering her written speech at the press conference at her official residence Ganobhaban on Wednesday.

The press conference was arranged to inform the outcome of her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France.