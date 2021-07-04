Government

Country marches fast to cashless society: Jabbar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar on Saturday said the country is marching promptly toward “cashless society” owing to fast expansion of the government’s digital connectivity, reports news agency BSS.

“Mobile Financial Services (MFS) has made unprecedented progress in the country resulted from expansion of digital connectivity and Bangladesh is fast moving towards cashless society through MFS as mobile is the widely used digital device,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief discussant at a virtual discussion on ‘Digital Technology in Allowance Distribution: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability’ organised by Telecom Reporters Network, Bangladesh (TRNT), said a press release.

He urged the stakeholders to take initiatives to make the service more popular by introducing interoperability among existing MFS organisations.

TRNB president Rashed Mehedi presided over the event where social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed was also present.

