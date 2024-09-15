'Govt preparing list of people employed in freedom fighter quota'
Liberation War affairs adviser Farooq-e-Azam said a list of people employed in government and semi-government institutions under the freedom fighter quota is being prepared.
Action will be taken against those who have received the freedom fighter certificates without having their participation in the Liberation War, he said.
He said this while briefing reporters at the secretariat after a courtesy call on the Australian ambassador to Bangladesh on Sunday.
The adviser said it is also being investigated whether there were any irregularities in recruiting people in freedom fighter quota.
"We will present everything before you whether those who got jobs under the freedom fighter quota are the children of real freedom fighters, whether it was done fairly," he added.
Farooq-e-Azam said the decision on freedom fighters used to be made through the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), which the ministry did not supervise. The ministry could only implement what was decided by them.
"Its legal aspects are being looked into."
The adviser said, "The Liberation War is a unique event, and there is no more glorious event than this. True freedom fighters want to regain that glory."
When asked whether action will be taken if fake freedom fighters are identified, he said, 'Why not? It is a fraud against the nation."
It is a punishable offense if someone takes advantage of the Liberation War without being a freedom fighter," he further stated.