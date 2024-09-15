'Govt preparing list of people employed in freedom fighter quota'

Liberation War affairs adviser Farooq-e-Azam said a list of people employed in government and semi-government institutions under the freedom fighter quota is being prepared.

Action will be taken against those who have received the freedom fighter certificates without having their participation in the Liberation War, he said.

He said this while briefing reporters at the secretariat after a courtesy call on the Australian ambassador to Bangladesh on Sunday.

The adviser said it is also being investigated whether there were any irregularities in recruiting people in freedom fighter quota.

"We will present everything before you whether those who got jobs under the freedom fighter quota are the children of real freedom fighters, whether it was done fairly," he added.